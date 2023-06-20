West Bengal Foundation Day: Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan said, Bengal has an important contribution in the country’s independence

Ranchi: Governor CP Radhakrishnan said that West Bengal has made an important contribution in various fields including Indian freedom struggle, literature. With its rich cultural heritage, West Bengal has been a cradle of ideas, arts and traditions. He said that the contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in the Indian freedom struggle has been unique, which can never be forgotten. This land has given many great thinkers, writers, poets and revolutionaries, who have left an indelible mark. The Governor was addressing the function organized on ‘West Bengal State Foundation Day’ organized at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

unity in diversity is our strength

Governor CP Radhakrishnan while congratulating the present guests on the State Foundation Day said that the contribution of all of you in the development of Jharkhand is commendable. He said that India is a country of diversities, yet we are all one in spite of many differences. Unity in diversity is our strength. He said that along with our own language and culture, we should also respect the language and culture of others. In this direction, Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat is a visionary initiative of our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose objective is to deepen mutual unity and promote cultural exchange among various states and regions of India.

Bengal has given many writers like Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore

Governor CP Radhakrishnan said that West Bengal has given Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and many writers of international fame like Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Mahasweta Devi, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Ashapurna Devi etc. He said that the people of West Bengal celebrate their festivals with great devotion, passion and grandeur. Durga Puja and Kali Puja are celebrated on a large scale in Bengal, which attracts people living in other parts of the country. He said that the Banga community is not only rooted in their traditions, but they are also known for their modern and progressive outlook. It has seen great reformers whose contribution has paved the way for a modern and better India. Bengali theater and cinema have also contributed as an effective means of entertainment. During the freedom struggle, the theater of Bengal played an important role in bringing awareness among the people. The contribution of famous Bengali director Satyajit Ray in the modern era is unique.

Bangla literature and culture is very rich

Rajya Sabha member Dr. Mahua Maji said that Jharkhand was a part of Bengal Presidency till 1912. That’s why the people of the Bengali community living here consider themselves to be from here. The Bengali and Santali communities have mixed with each other. Bangla literature and culture is very rich. There are often programs for the preservation and development of literature and culture in various clubs here. Bangla is taught free of cost in the Union Club. While giving the welcome speech, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Nitin Kulkarni said that West Bengal has contributed significantly to the Indian freedom movement. Its literature and culture have a distinctive identity. Cultural programs were presented on this occasion.

