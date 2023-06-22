West Bengal: Four killed, four injured due to lightning in East Burdwan district

Burdwan / Panagarh, Mukesh Tiwari. In East Burdwan district, four people died in a single night due to lightning, while four people were seriously injured. After the incident, the police recovered all the bodies and sent them for postmortem to Burdwan Medical College Hospital on Thursday. In relation to the incident, the police said that four people died tragically due to the lightning that occurred during the rains. District police said that four people, including a teenager, have died and four others were injured due to lightning. These deaths took place in Talit and Kanthalgachi of East Burdwan district, Van village of Rayana and Daichanda of Khandghosh.

Got struck by lightning while playing in the field

Family and administration sources said that the names of the deceased were Dev Harijan (15 years), Muktar Sheikh (36 years), Ramprasad Gharui (40 years) and Monirul Islam Sheikh (31 years). It is said that all the four injured are residents of Khandaghosh area. Dev Harijan was playing in the ground adjacent to Talit station of Dewandighi police station in the district when he was struck by lightning. He was taken to Burdwan Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him brought dead. On the other hand, Muktar Sheikh, a resident of Bangram of Rayana police station, was returning home after grazing cows, in the meantime he was injured by lightning. When he was taken to Burdwan Hospital in critical condition, Muktar Sheikh died in the hospital.

Death due to cold while returning home after grazing cow

Ramprasad Gharui, a resident of Kanthalgachi village of Burdwan, was also returning after grazing cows. At the same time he was injured by lightning and fell in the field. When the villagers were taking him to Burdwan hospital, he died on the way. Monirul Islam Sheikh, a resident of Daichanda in Khandghosh, was also returning home from his farm. At the same time he was injured by lightning and fell on the ground. When the family members recovered him and took him to Burdwan Medical College Hospital, the doctor declared him dead. District Officer of Disaster Management Department Prateek Banerjee said that the death of so many people in the district in one day due to lightning is really sad. A detailed report is being taken about the dead and injured.

