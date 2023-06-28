West Bengal News: A speeding bus overturned near Raipur in East Burdwan, 20 passengers injured

West Bengal News: On Wednesday evening, near Raipur under Dewandighi police station area under East Burdwan district of West Bengal, a passenger bus going at high speed went uncontrolled and overturned in a roadside reservoir. About twenty passengers aboard the bus were injured in the accident. First with the help of the police, the injured have been admitted to the local hospital and later to the Burdwan Medical College Hospital.

The speeding bus overturned

Regarding the incident, it was told that the bus was going at a very high speed. In the meanwhile, the bus went out of control of the driver near Raipur under Dewandighi police station area. Due to the high speed, the driver could not handle the bus and the uncontrolled bus overturned in a reservoir located on the roadside. About 20 passengers were injured in this accident.

Local people and police took the injured to the hospital

After the information of the accident, the local people first took out the injured passengers from the damaged bus after a lot of effort. During the accident, the people of the area reached after hearing the screams of the passengers in the bus. Immediately the police was informed. First with the help of the police, the injured have been admitted to the local hospital and later to the Burdwan Medical College Hospital.

Birbhum: NIA recovers explosives from TMC candidate’s house and office, stir in the area

The bus overturned while trying to save the bike.

Local people and police told that the said bus was going from Burdwan to Krishna Nagar. While going to Krishna Nagar, she overturned in a reservoir near Raipur under Dewandighi police station of Burdwan. It was told that at that time the bus was going to Krishna Nagar with passengers from Burdwan. At the same time it was raining heavily. In an attempt to save a bike rider near Raipur, the bus driver lost control and the bus overturned in the reservoir on the left side of the road.