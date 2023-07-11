West Bengal: NIA makes one more arrest in connection with recovery of explosives

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized electrically operated and non-electrically operated detonators and large stockpile of explosives One more person has been arrested in connection with the seizure. An officer has given this information. An agency spokesperson said that Manoj Ghosh, a resident of Birbhum district in West Bengal, was arrested from Bahadurpur.

7 arrested so far in explosive recovery case

Since June last year, the total number of people arrested in this case has gone up to seven. the officer said Manoj Ghosh was arrested on the basis of the revelations of three already arrested accused – Rintu SK, Mirajuddin Ali Khan alias Miraj and Mir Mohammad Nuruzzaman alias Romeo alias Prince.

Charge sheet has been filed against Prince and Miraj

The NIA has filed a charge sheet against Miraj and Prince on June 28 in this case. The spokesperson said, “Manoj Ghosh of West Bengal has been identified as an illegal miner to whom Rintu SK used to supply gelatin, detonators and ammonium nitrate.”

The warehouse was raided on June 28

He said that during a raid on his illegal godown on June 28, a pistol, cartridges, 16.25 kg gelatin sticks (total number 130) and a gunny bag containing 50 kg ammonium nitrate were seized.

Detonators, ammonium nitrate and gelatin sticks were recovered from Birbhum.

The case was registered after a team of STF, West Bengal seized around 81,000 electrically operated detonators from a vehicle in Mohammad Bazar police station area of ​​Birbhum. The driver of the vehicle, Ashish Kevda, was also arrested and in a subsequent search, 2,525 electrically operated detonators, 27,000 kg of ammonium nitrate and 1,625 kg of gelatine rods were seized from an illegal warehouse, the spokesman said.

