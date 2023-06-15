West Bengal Panchayat Election: Bombing on the last day of nomination filing, many injured, BJP office also attacked

Birbhum, Mukesh Tiwari. Violence took place in front of the Sainthia block office in Ahmedpur in Birbhum district on Thursday, the last day of nomination for the panchayat elections in West Bengal. Trinamool supporters bombarded BJP supporters to obstruct them from filing nomination papers. Due to this the entire block office premises was filled with smoke. During the incident, Trinamool’s Goonda Vahini pelted stones and ransacked the local BJP office.

BJP leaders condemned the incident

As the tension escalated due to the bombing, a large number of police and RAF personnel arrived and tried to control the situation. However, due to increasing tension, the police had to use force. The police lathicharged and chased away the attackers. During this, many people have also been arrested. BJP leaders and workers expressed their anger in protest against the incident and BJP has condemned this incident.

Police clash with BJP leaders

BJP leader Jagarnath Chattopadhyay and other BJP leaders also clashed with the police. Though the police has brought the situation under control, Trinamool-backed Gunda Vahini has hurled more than a dozen bombs during this incident. Stones were pelted with stones from the existing railway line. Many BJP workers and policemen were injured in this incident. However, the local leaders of Trinamool have denied the involvement of Trinamool in this incident. Police is interrogating the people arrested in the case.

