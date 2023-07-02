West Bengal Panchayat Election: CM Mamta Banerjee will address Birbhum public meeting virtually on 3rd July

Birbhum, Mukesh Tiwari: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not come to Birbhum on Monday due to injury. The CM has now decided to hold a virtual public meeting. It is said that after the helicopter accident, the doctor has advised Mamta Banerjee to rest. Meanwhile, the Panchayat elections in the state are just five days away. That’s why the campaign time is also very less. In such a situation, Mamta Banerjee has taken the decision of virtual public meeting.

Will address the virtual public meeting

On Monday, CM Mamta Banerjee will virtually attend the public meeting organized at Dubrajpur in Birbhum district. Anubrata Mandal, Trinamool Congress party president of Birbhum district, was arrested from his Neechupatti house in Bolpur in August last year. The arrest of a skilled organizer like him was a big blow to the Trinamool Congress camp in political circles. After the arrest of Anubrata in the cow smuggling case, he has not lost the post of Birbhum District President. However, in his absence, Mamta Banerjee has formed the core committee. The core committee has taken the responsibility of Birbhum district Trinamool organization on its shoulders. Panchayat elections are ahead.

TMC is worried about losing the Bengal Panchayat elections, printed fake ballot papers, said BJP MP Dilip Ghosh in Birbhum

Mamta Banerjee is injured in the emergency landing of the helicopter

This is the first time in Birbhum district that panchayat elections are being held in the absence of Anubrata. According to political analysts regarding the elections, this time in the panchayat elections in Birbhum district, the Trinamool Congress coming back to full majority again is a big challenge for the Trinamool. Mamta Banerjee was injured during the emergency landing of her helicopter while returning from Jalpaiguri. The doctor has advised him to rest. Perhaps this is the reason why Mamta is not able to go to Birbhum before the elections. At this time Firhad Hakim will be present in Dubrajpur.

