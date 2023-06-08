West Bengal Panchayat Election: Nomination for Panchayat elections starts from June 9, voting on July 8

West Bengal Panchayat Election: Panchayat elections have been announced in West Bengal. Elections will be held in all panchayats of 22 districts of the state on July 8, 2023, while the results will come on July 11. In this election, 5,67,21,234 voters of 22 districts will exercise their votes. Regarding this, the nomination will start from June 9.

Announcing the dates of the Panchayat elections, State Election Commissioner Rajeev Sinha said that nominations will start from June 9. Interested candidates can enroll till June 15. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on June 17. At the same time, till June 20, the candidates can withdraw their names.

Panchayat elections at a glance

Enrollment Begins: June 9, 2023

Last date for nomination: June 15, 2023

Scrutiny of nomination papers: June 17, 2023

Last date for withdrawal: June 20, 2023

Voting: July 08, 2023

Counting of votes: July 11, 2023

5,67,21,234 voters in 22 districts

In this Panchayat election, 5,67,21,234 voters from 22 districts of the state will exercise their votes.

District : Number of Panchayats : Number of Voters

Alipurduar : 64 : 11,07,080

Bankura : 190 : 27,70,514

Birbhum : 167 : 25,35,406

Cooch Behar : 128 : 22,30,967

South Dinajpur : 64 : 11,57,717

Darjeeling: 70: 3,87,952

Hooghly : 207 : 34,72,255

Howrah : 157 : 27,81,173

Jalpaiguri : 80 : 15,87,144

Jhargram : 79 : 8,85,945

Kalimpong : 42 : 1,75,932

Malda: 146: 29,02,225

Murshidabad : 250 : 51,04,329

Nadia : 185 : 36,38,253

North 24 Parganas : 199 : 42,26,896

West Bardhaman : 62 : 9,09,528

Paschim Medinipur : 211 : 34,45,795

East Medinipur : 215 : 35,66,658

Purulia : 170 : 21,98,576

South 24 Parganas : 310 : 57,74,482

North Dinajpur : 98 : 20,47,519

Total : 3,317 : 5,67,21,234