West Bengal Panchayat Election: Nomination for Panchayat elections starts from June 9, voting on July 8

West Bengal Panchayat Election: Panchayat elections have been announced in West Bengal. Elections will be held in all panchayats of 22 districts of the state on July 8, 2023, while the results will come on July 11. In this election, 5,67,21,234 voters of 22 districts will exercise their votes. Regarding this, the nomination will start from June 9.
Announcing the dates of the Panchayat elections, State Election Commissioner Rajeev Sinha said that nominations will start from June 9. Interested candidates can enroll till June 15. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on June 17. At the same time, till June 20, the candidates can withdraw their names.
Panchayat elections at a glance
Enrollment Begins: June 9, 2023
Last date for nomination: June 15, 2023
Scrutiny of nomination papers: June 17, 2023
Last date for withdrawal: June 20, 2023
Voting: July 08, 2023
Counting of votes: July 11, 2023
5,67,21,234 voters in 22 districts
In this Panchayat election, 5,67,21,234 voters from 22 districts of the state will exercise their votes.
District : Number of Panchayats : Number of Voters
Alipurduar : 64 : 11,07,080
Bankura : 190 : 27,70,514
Birbhum : 167 : 25,35,406
Cooch Behar : 128 : 22,30,967
South Dinajpur : 64 : 11,57,717
Darjeeling: 70: 3,87,952
Hooghly : 207 : 34,72,255
Howrah : 157 : 27,81,173
Jalpaiguri : 80 : 15,87,144
Jhargram : 79 : 8,85,945
Kalimpong : 42 : 1,75,932
Malda: 146: 29,02,225
Murshidabad : 250 : 51,04,329
Nadia : 185 : 36,38,253
North 24 Parganas : 199 : 42,26,896
West Bardhaman : 62 : 9,09,528
Paschim Medinipur : 211 : 34,45,795
East Medinipur : 215 : 35,66,658
Purulia : 170 : 21,98,576
South 24 Parganas : 310 : 57,74,482
North Dinajpur : 98 : 20,47,519
Total : 3,317 : 5,67,21,234
