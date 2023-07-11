west bengal panchayat elections violence arson bombing and arrow bows mtj

West Bengal Panchayat Election Results: After the voting for the Panchayat elections in West Bengal on July 8 and 9, the counting of votes was done today ie on July 11. Even during the counting of votes, incidents of violence took place at many places. Apart from violence, arson and bombings also took place. Even bows and arrows were used during the counting of votes for the panchayat elections. Many people were injured in the violent clashes. The Trinamool Congress accused the CPM, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of perpetrating the violence. At the same time, the leaders of BJP, CPI(M) and Congress accused the supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress of committing hooliganism. Trinamool Congress has made a huge lead in comparison to all other parties in the panchayat election results. The Trinamool Congress won 16,330 Gram Panchayat seats, while the BJP has so far won 3,790 seats. CPM has won 10, Congress has won 488 seats. Trinamool has won 58 seats in Panchayat Samiti, while BJP has got Vijayashree on 8 seats. How was the day of panchayat election results in Bengal, see in this video.