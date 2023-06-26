West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Why did TMC MP Shatabdi Rai lose her temper when she reached Gangpur to campaign?

Birbhum, Mukesh Tiwari: In Gangpur village of Khairashol block of Birbhum district, West Bengal, Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Shatabdi Rai, who came for campaigning in support of Trinamool Congress candidate for panchayat elections, was surrounded by villagers and expressed their displeasure over various problems. MP Shatabdi Rai lost her temper due to this attitude of the villagers. He told the villagers that all facilities have been provided. Your allegations are false. Such an atmosphere is being created deliberately.

when people got angry

When MP Shatabdi Rai reached for campaigning for the West Bengal Panchayat elections, the villagers apprised her of their problems. Regarding the problems raised by the villagers, he said that everything has been found. The villagers alleged that many demands including drinking water, housing scheme have not been fulfilled. Seeing the MP, the people of the area got angry. Everyone surrounded the MP. Shatabdi Rai lost her temper after the local villagers protested.

the villagers are lying

Trinamool MP Shatabdi Rai said that the villagers are lying about housing. Everyone has got a house under the housing scheme. This matter is being deliberately raised by some villagers. As soon as Shatabdi Rai got angry with the attitude of the villagers, a section of the local people became silent.

