West Bengal: Rail service disrupted due to Bharat bandh of Adivasi Sengel campaign, shops also remained closed

Burdwan/Panagarh (West Bengal): Bandh supporters protested on Thursday (June 15) at Memari in East Burdwan during the nationwide bandh of Adivasi Sengel campaign. On behalf of Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan, a protest meeting was organized at Chakdighi intersection of Memari. From there, in the form of a protest procession, the tribals reached the Memari GT Road rail gate and protested on the rail line. Due to this blockade which lasted for an hour, the train services were halted at various places and the passengers had to suffer a lot. In view of this, on the request of the railway and police administration, the members of the Tribal Sengel campaign removed the blockade. After that the movement of trains became normal.

These are the demands including recognition of Sarna Dharma Code

Former Burdwan District President of Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Lakshminarayan Murmu told that a few days ago, Salkhan Murmu, the national president of the campaign, had called for a nationwide bandh on June 15 on five-point demands. In light of this, a protest was held on the road on Thursday. Their demands include recognition of the Sarna Dharma Code in the year 2023, Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to nature-worshipping tribals, recognition of Santali as Jharkhand’s first official language and conversion of tribals’ favored Marang Buru i.e. Parasnath Pahar, Giridih, Jharkhand to Jains. Freeing them from their possession and returning them to the tribals. Also that the nature worshiping tribals of Jharkhand origin of Assam and Andaman should be immediately included in the list of ST.

Many shops remained closed due to the agitation.

The conspiracy by TMC, JMM, BJD and Congress to include non-tribal Kudmi, Mahto in the ST list for vote bank should be stopped without delay. It is alleged that traders were forced to close their shops on Thursday morning in Memari. However, later the District President of Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan apologized for this and accepted the mistake. Due to the tribal movement, many shops remained closed in Memari.

