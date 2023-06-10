West Bengal State Election Commission convenes all-party meeting on June 13 regarding Panchayat elections

Kolkata: After the announcement of Panchayat elections in West Bengal on July 8, now the West Bengal State Election Commission has called an all-party meeting on June 13 to discuss the Panchayat elections. Let us tell you that on June 8, State Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha announced the Panchayat elections in Bengal.

All party meeting on 13 June

An all-party meeting has been called by the West Bengal State Election Commission on June 13 regarding the panchayat elections. Panchayat elections have been announced in West Bengal. Voting will be held in all the panchayats of the state on July 8. Elections will be held for all the panchayats of Bengal in a single day. State Election Commissioner Rajeev Sinha had announced this on 8 June. He told that the results of the elections will also come on July 11. Rajiv Sinha had made a big announcement after taking over.

Will be able to file form till June 15

The newly appointed State Election Commissioner of West Bengal, Rajeev Sinha has released the schedule for Panchayat elections. He told that elections will be held on one day i.e. on 8th July and the results of all panchayats will be released on 11th July. Mr. Sinha told that the nomination papers can be filed till June 15.

