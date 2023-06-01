West Bengal: Sub-inspector commits suicide by hanging in police barrack, stir

Panagarh, Mukesh Tiwari The dead body of a sub-inspector working in the police barrack of Ausgram police station of East Burdwan district has been found hanging from the gallows. After this incident, there has been a stir in the entire police station premises. The name of the deceased police officer is being told as Pushpen Ghosh (46). Regarding the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police of the district Kalyan Sinha Rai said that Pushpen Ghosh, a sub-inspector of our police force working in Ausgram police station, committed suicide by hanging himself in his quarter in the police station premises. This very sad incident has happened. Departmental inquiry has been started in the matter. The information about the incident has been given to the Burdwan-based family of the deceased police officer. The body has been sent to Burdwan Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

It is said that mourning has spread among the police officers and jawans present in the police station due to this shocking incident. A departmental inquiry will be conducted as to why an SI posted on duty committed suicide. District police is with his family.

Police sources said that on Wednesday evening, after doing his duty, Pushpen Ghosh had gone to the quarters located in the barracks of the police station. On Thursday morning, when he did not turn up for work, his colleagues reached the officer’s quarter to call him, then Pushpen Ghosh’s dead body was found hanging in his room. Seeing which everyone was shocked.

