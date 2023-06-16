West Bengal: TMC’s Bolpur MP Asit Mal’s nephew Rupesh Mal joined BJP, because of this he was angry

Birbhum, Mukesh Tiwari. Birbhum District BJP President Dhruv Saha on Friday inducted Rupesh Mal, nephew of Trinamool Congress’s Bolpur MP Asit Mal, into the party by handing over the BJP flag to him. During this, Rupesh said that the Trinamool which he served for so many years. Today efforts are being made to keep them away. After not getting ticket in Panchayat elections, he left Trinamool and his MP uncle and joined BJP.

TMC getting weaker

Trinamool Party President in Birbhum district, Anubrata Mondal, has been gradually weakening in Birbhum district after going to Tihar Jail after being arrested by ED in cow smuggling case. One by one the workers are leaving the party and joining other party. Meanwhile, due to the announcement of the three-tier panchayat elections announced by the Election Commission in the state and the retrenchment of the old candidates, this time due to not getting candidature in the panchayat elections, the process of leaving Trinamool and joining BJP has started. Meanwhile, Rupesh Mal, nephew of Bolpur’s Trinamool Congress MP Asit Mal, left Trinamool and his MP uncle and joined the BJP on Friday at the BJP office in Rampurhat in Birbhum district.

BJP’s Rupesh Mal

Today Birbhum District BJP President Dhruv Saha handed over the BJP flag to Rupesh Mal and made him join the party. During this, Rupesh Mal said that the Trinamool which he served for so many years. Today efforts are being made to keep them away. Trinamool’s mass base in Birbhum district is now about to be left. He said that he wants to develop the people of Birbhum in the form of the development of the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dhruv Saha said that the mass base of BJP is continuously increasing in Birbhum district. Many big leaders of Trinamool Congress are contacting to join BJP. Before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, many MLAs and MPs of the state including Birbhum district will join BJP.

