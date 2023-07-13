West Bengal: Tremendous victory of Trinamool Congress in Panchayat elections before Lok Sabha elections

West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal won a landslide victory in the three-tier panchayat elections in the state, leaving its rivals far behind. According to the results declared by the State Election Commission (SEC), the Trinamool Congress has won 880 of the total 928 Zilla Parishad seats and its nearest rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 31 seats. The Congress and Left alliance won 15 seats and the remaining two seats were won by other candidates.

Won more than 35 thousand gram panchayat seats

According to the SEC, the Trinamool Congress has won over 35,000 out of 63,229 gram panchayat seats. Officials said that despite the completion of the counting, the exact figures are yet to be known as the process of matching the figures is still going on. According to the data released by the SEC, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won about 10,000 seats. The Congress and the Left alliance won about 6,000 seats. The Trinamool’s aim was to win a big victory in the rural elections, so that it could strengthen its rural base before the 2024 parliamentary elections, while also assuring the urban voters of its results.

Trinamool won 12 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Trinamool won 12 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while the BJP managed to win 18 Lok Sabha seats. After this, Trinamool made a good comeback in the 2021 assembly elections. In the 294-member assembly, it won 215 seats and came to power with a majority. BJP had 77 seats in its account. The counting of votes for about 74,000 seats for the three-tier panchayat elections began peacefully at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security.

TMC won the last battle!

According to the data released by the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC), the nearest rival of the ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC)Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) won 9,719 seats and at one point its candidates were leading in 151 seats. At the same time, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has won 2,938 seats and was ahead in 67 seats. The Congress won 2,542 gram panchayat seats and was ahead in 66 others. But in the end the result has completely come in favor of Trinamool Congress.