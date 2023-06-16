West Bengal Violence: SC Commission seeks report on violence from State Election Commission

West Bengal Violence: The National SC Commission has sought a report from the State Election Commission regarding the violence in the state during the nomination for the West Bengal Panchayat elections. The State Election Commission has been asked to submit the report within the next seven days. If the report is not given within this period, State Election Commissioner Rajeev Sinha will be summoned to Delhi. Arun Haldar, Vice Chairman of the SC Commission gave this information.

violence even on the last day of nomination

Please tell that Thursday was the last day of nomination in the Panchayat elections. Violence was witnessed on the last day as well. In such a situation, talking about the terror faced by the Scheduled Caste people of the state, it has been said that in the last one and a half months, six Scheduled Caste people have been murdered/raped in West Bengal. An atmosphere of terror has been created in the entire state. Voting is just a few days later. Everything has been done for political purpose. Because of this, the Scheduled Caste people of the state are afraid to participate in the elections. The SC Commission has been asked to investigate every incident on the spot. The fault of the administration has also been mentioned in the investigation of the incidents.

Three candidates were shot on Thursday

It may be known that since the announcement of Panchayat elections in West Bengal, violence has continued. On June 15 (Thursday), the last day of filing nominations, there is news of violence, fighting and firing from many districts. In Uttar Dinajpur district, 3 candidates of Congress and Left parties were shot, in which one died. Violence has been reported outside the BDO office in Birbhum district. In view of Panchayat elections 2023 in South 24 Parganas district, a large number of security forces have been deployed.

Violence continues ahead of West Bengal Panchayat elections, 3 candidates shot dead in North Dinajpur, one killed