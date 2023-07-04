West Champaran: Killing a teenager, cutting the body into two pieces and throwing it on the railway track, police is investigating

A state in Eastern India: In West Champaran, criminals killed a teenager with a sharp weapon. Then to make the incident look like a train accident, the dead body was cut into two pieces and thrown near the railway track. The case pertains to Bhedihari village of Purushottampur police station area. The incident is of Sunday late night. The body has been sent for post-mortem. In the case, the relatives have alleged murder. The police is interrogating a young man from Bhedihari.

The head was found two hundred meters ahead of the railway track

According to information, a goods train was going from Narkatiaganj towards Raxaul at 10 pm. Then the driver of the goods train saw a headless body near the track between Bhedihari village and Kartaha river. Marjdawa railway station master was informed about this. The station master informed the gateman of Railway Dhala No. 63 located in Bhedihari village. Gateman informed the villagers. After this, a large number of people gathered at ten o’clock in the night. People told that the dead body belonged to Majre Alam (17), son of Nurul Huda, a resident of Bhedihari. After a lot of searching, at one o’clock in the night, the young man’s head was found in the field two hundred meters ahead of the railway track. Inspector Rajeev Kumar, Purushottampur Police Station President Sanjay Kumar, Police Station President Satish Kumar reached the spot and started the investigation of the case.

Two youths were taken along on the bike

Majre Alam’s father Nurul Huda told the police that two youths from Bhedihari village came to his house on Sunday night at 8:30 pm on a bike and took his son for a walk. Two hours after that the son’s murder was reported. The murder of Majre Alam has created chaos in the house. Mother Roshan Tara Khatoon, father Nurul Hoda, brother Masare Alam, Rajda Khatoon, Sajda Khatoon, Najda Khatoon, Sarfe Alam are in bad condition crying.

Prima facie it seems to be a case of murder

Inspector Rajeev Kumar of Manatand zone says that prima facie it is a case of murder. The head and torso have been recovered from different places in two parts. In this case, a young man from Bhedihari is being detained and interrogated. Soon this murder case will be revealed.

