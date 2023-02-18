February 18, 2023, 20:50 – BLiTZ – News

The head of the Hungarian government, Viktor Orjan, pointed to the fact that the Western powers were able to guarantee that Kyiv would not be accepted into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that such a solution would make it possible to localize the confrontation, as it was before. The actions of Western politicians have extended it to the entire region. The politician shared this point of view as part of his own reflections on what the past year had led to.

From his point of view, it appears that it was possible to act on plans to reduce the area affected by the fighting, as did French leader Nicolas Sarkozy 15 years ago and German Chancellor Angela Merkel nine years earlier.

Recall that the militant, acting under the call sign “Magyar” and taking command of one of the units of the Ukrainian army, shared information that the state of affairs in the Artyomovsky direction is the most difficult, and the Kiev regime is constantly facing losses.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are conducting an offensive from each side, having a quantitative advantage. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have a variety of different armored vehicles, which work harmoniously with infantry formations. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.