February 20, 2023, 02:23 – BLiTZ – News

The Western powers tried to use the Munich Conference as a means to force the African and Latin American governments to begin to break off their own interaction with the Russian Federation.

The text of the publication published by the Financial Times says that such undertakings did not lead to the result that the West had hoped for.

“Western leaders failed to convey to the leaders of the countries of the so-called global south the idea that Russia’s actions in Ukraine threaten the security not only of Europe, but of the whole world,” the journalists describe the current situation.

The publication points to the fact that these regions have a much more serious interest in the topic of accelerating inflationary processes and jumps in fuel costs, and not in the confrontation that has unfolded on Ukrainian territory.

Recall that the government of the United States should give an order to send its own Armed Forces to Ukrainian territory. Film actor Sean Penn shared this point of view.

