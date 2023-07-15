West Indies batsmen piled before Ashwin’s spin, India won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs

Dominica, July 15 (H.S.). India defeated West Indies by an innings and 141 runs on the third day of the first Test match being played here at Windsor Park. On the third day, India declared its first innings by scoring 421 runs for 5 wickets and took a huge lead of 271 runs on the basis of first innings. In response, West Indies’ second innings was reduced to just 130 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin took 7 wickets for India in the second innings. West Indies scored 150 runs in their first innings.

West Indies’ second innings was reduced to 130 runs, Ashwin took 7 wickets

West Indies’ second innings started as badly as the first innings. In the second innings as well, West Indies batsman Ravichandran struggled in front of Ashwin. West Indies lost 5 batsmen while reaching 58, while Windies lost 7 wickets to reach 100. The entire West Indies team was reduced to just 130 runs in 50.3 overs. For the West Indies, only Alik Athanaj (28), Jason Holder (20 not out), Josua de Silva (13), Jomil Warrican (13) and Raymon Reifer (11) could reach double digits. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin took 7 wickets, Ravindra Jadeja took 2 and Mohammad Siraj took 1 wicket. Ashwin took 12 wickets in the match. He also took 5 wickets in the first innings.

India declared its first innings by scoring 421 runs for 5 wickets, Rohit, Yashasvi scored centuries

Earlier, India declared its first innings by scoring 421 runs for 5 wickets thanks to excellent centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal (171), captain Rohit Sharma (103) and a half-century by Virat Kohli (76). Rohit and Yashasvi got India off to a good start. Both made a double century partnership for the first wicket and took the team’s score to 229. During this, both the batsmen completed their centuries. At the score of 229, Alyque Athanaj gave the first blow to India by dismissing captain Rohit.



p style=”text-align: justify;”>Rohit played a brilliant century innings of 103 runs. Shubman Gill, who came to bat after Rohit’s dismissal, could not do much and became the victim of Jomil Warrican after scoring only 6 runs. After this, Kohli and Yashasvi shared a 110-run partnership for the third wicket to take the team’s score to 350. Yashasvi became the victim of Joseph by scoring 171 runs on a total score of 350. Rahane could not do anything special and went away after scoring only 3 runs. Kohli became the victim of Rahkeem Cornwall by scoring 76 runs on a total score of 405 runs. After this, when the pair of Ravindra Jadeja (37) and Ishaan Kishan (01) were in the field, captain Rohit Sharma declared the innings. For the West Indies, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomil Warrican and Alyque Athanaj took 1-1 wickets.

West Indies’ first innings was reduced to 150, Ashwin took 5 wickets

Earlier in this match, West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first. However, his decision proved wrong. The West Indies batsmen struggled against the spin of Ashwin and Jadeja and the entire team was bundled out for 150 runs. Alyque Athanaj top-scored for West Indies with 47, while opener Kraigg Brathwaite scored 20, Jason Holder scored 18 and Rahkeem Cornwall scored 19 not out. From India, Ravichandran Ashwin took 5, Ravindra Jadeja took 3 and Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Siraj took 1-1 wickets.