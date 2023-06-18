West Indies got a big blow before the World Cup 2023 qualifiers, this star all-rounder of the team had a broken nose!

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: The West Indies cricket team has suffered a major setback before the start of the 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifier campaign. West Indies all-rounder players during the practice session Yanik Kariya Due to the injury on the face, the nose has been fractured. However, the 30-year-old Kariya has not been dropped from the team. He will stay with the team in Zimbabwe and his injury will be re-evaluated after a few days.

West Indies may suffer heavy loss

Cricket West Indies has given this information through a tweet. Wrote in the tweet, ‘Yanik Kariya suffered a facial injury during practice today and fractured his nose. He will remain with the West Indies team in Zimbabwe and will be re-assessed in a few days. West Indies wishes him a speedy recovery and looks forward to welcoming him soon. Let us tell you that Kariya was looking in excellent form in the World Cup qualifiers warm-up matches. He took 4/46 against Scotland and then took four wickets against UAE. In such a situation, the West Indies team may have to suffer heavy losses due to Kariya’s ouster.

Yannic Cariah was struck in the face today in training and suffered a nasal fracture. He will remain with the West Indies team in Zimbabwe and be reassessed in a few days. WI wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back soon #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/tNWkn1r5dr

— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 17, 2023



Yakin Kariya’s cricket career

Significantly, Kariya made his ODI debut in August last year and has so far represented the West Indies in eight matches. In which he has taken 9 wickets with his legspin bowling and scored 66 runs in four innings including a half-century. He has over a decade of experience playing at the top level in the Caribbean. While he has also played two T20 matches, in which he troubled the Australian team.

Let us tell you that the West Indies team will start their campaign against USA in the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier on 18th June. After this the team will face Nepal, Zimbabwe and Netherlands in Group A.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli’s net worth has crossed 1000 crores, know where and how much he earns