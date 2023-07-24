West Indies need 289 runs to win on the last day, India need 8 wickets

Port of Spain, 24 July (Hindustan). The second Test between India and West Indies here has entered a thrilling phase, with West Indies needing 289 runs to win while India needing 8 wickets on the last day of the match.

In this match, India scored 438 runs in its first innings. At the same time, West Indies scored 255 runs in their first innings. India got a lead of 183 runs on the basis of first innings. India declared its second innings by scoring 181 runs for 2 wickets and set a target of 365 runs in front of West Indies.

Chasing the target of 365 runs, the West Indies have scored 76 runs for 2 wickets at the end of the fourth day’s play. Tegnarayan Chanderpaul 24 and Jermaine Blackwood are playing after scoring 20 runs. In the second innings, the wickets of captain Craig Brathwaite (28) and Kirk McKenzie (00) fell for the West Indies. Ravichandran Ashwin has taken both the wickets.

Earlier, India declared its second innings by scoring 181 runs for 2 wickets. Captain Rohit Sharma (57) and Ishaan Kishan (52 not out) scored half-centuries for India in the second innings. Apart from these two, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 38 and Shubman Gill scored 29 not out. In the second innings, Jerome Warrican and Shannon Gabriel took 1-1 wickets for the West Indies.

West Indies’ first innings was reduced to 255 runs, Brathwaite played a half-century innings

West Indies got off to a good start in the first innings but faltered later on. West Indies lost their last five wickets in just 47 runs. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite (75) played a brilliant half-century in the first innings for the West Indies. Apart from Brathwaite, Tegnarayan Chanderpaul scored 33, Kirk McKenzie scored 32, Alyque Athanage scored 37 and Jermaine Blackwood scored 20 runs. For India, Mohammad Siraj took five wickets, Mukesh Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja took 2-2 and Ravichandran Ashwin took 1 wicket.

India scored 438 runs in the first innings, Kohli’s century

Earlier, India scored 438 runs in their first innings. Virat Kohli scored a brilliant 121 runs for India, scoring his 29th century of his career. Apart from Kohli, Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61), Ravichandran Ashwin (56) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) scored half-centuries. For the West Indies, Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican took 3-3, Jason Holder took 2 and Shannon Gabriel took 1 wicket.