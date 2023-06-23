west indies shai hope third fastest to reach 15th odi century beat virat kohli babar azam see records jst

Shai Hope of West Indies scored his 15th century in ODI cricket in his 105th innings. Hope played a brilliant century innings of 132 runs in 129 balls against Nepal. During this, 10 fours and 3 sixes came out of his bat. Along with this, he has left behind Virat Kohli in terms of scoring 15 centuries in the lowest innings in ODIs. King Kohli, who scored 46 centuries in this format, took 106 innings for the first 15 centuries.

Babaj Azam is at number one in this record list. Babar had completed 15 centuries in just 83 innings. At the same time, former South African batsman Hashim Amla is at number two in this list. He scored 15 centuries in 86 innings. Whereas Hope has now come at number three in this list. At the same time, King Kohli has slipped to number four. Kohli had completed his 15 centuries in ODIs in 106 innings.