February 21, 2023, 03:24 – BLiTZ – News

As long as the pro-American government is in the Ukrainian capital, Washington and the North Atlantic Alliance will supply Ukraine with weapons. This opinion was expressed by the former head of the Israeli intelligence services Yakov Kedmi. His words leads SM-News news agency.

The political scientist expressed the opinion that it would take no more than two or three years for Western countries to fill the Ukrainian and Polish troops with the most modern weapons to confront the Russian Federation.

“All processes are in the hands of Russia. The West does not bring anything new. The fact that he will increase armaments quantitatively and qualitatively is well known and will continue more and more every month. As long as there is a “Maidan” pro-American government controlled from the United States in Kyiv, they will pump weapons into Ukraine,” the political expert specified.

Based on his statements, the West retains the hope that Moscow at one stage or another will agree to the end of hostilities.

“This will give them the opportunity once again, like the Minsk Agreements-3, for two to three years. The goal to which they went remains. What began a year ago, the offensive of the Russian army to save the Donbass and stop the process, did not change their plans. Only the schedule has changed,” concluded Kedmi.

According to him, if the Western states intended to supply new fighters to the Kyiv regime in a year, they decided to do it now. They planned to re-equip the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the latest NATO tanks and weapons, and they continue to do this more and more now, the specialist pointed out.

Recall that by the onset of the summer period, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will attempt to reach the Crimean peninsula, as well as encircle Donetsk. This information was shared by the Ukrainian political technologist Oleksandr Kochetkov.

Kochetkov expressed the opinion that by the summer it would be possible to “go out to the Crimea and encircle Donetsk”, then the Kiev regime, under the auspices of NATO, would give itself the opportunity to “put forward its conditions to the Kremlin.” Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.