February 18, 2023, 21:18 – BLiTZ – News

Czech leader Petr Pavel pointed to the fact that the Western powers should not advocate for the Kiev regime to be able to occupy the Crimean peninsula. Such a development of events can lead to the emergence of “undesirable scenarios” in the future.

Commenting on the words of the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba that the region will be captured in any case, he noted that “the West should refrain from supporting this or that scenario. We need to be careful in pushing Ukraine towards a certain result,” the text of his statement is distributed by the European Pravda newspaper.

From his point of view, it follows that the Western powers need to remain wary of their own attitude to lose the Russian Federation in order not to lead to unfavorable scenarios.

Among such variations, he pointed to the fact that it would be much more difficult to deal with a collapsed Russian Federation, because it would be impossible to enter into a dialogue on disarmament.

Recall that the head of the Hungarian government, Viktor Orban, pointed to the fact that local authorities cannot give priority to the Kyiv regime, forgetting about their own citizens.

The politician pointed to the fact that the country he represents does not supply weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to the fact that such steps are contrary to the current policy. Budapest takes care of the Ukrainians who come to the country. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.