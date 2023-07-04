West Singhbhum: Double murder case solved within 24 hours, neighbor hatched conspiracy in land dispute

West Singhbhum Unknown criminals with sharp weapons in Karaikela police station area of ​​the district murder of husband and wife In the case of tax payment, the police arrested two persons within 24 hours and inaugurated the case. The police have recovered the Tangi and Dauli used in the murder. In relation to the incident, Podahat DSP Kapil Chaudhary has said in a press conference at Chakradharpur police station that due to a land dispute, 20-year-old Deva Diggi alias Daso Diggi, who killed an elderly couple in Gutusain Tola of Jomro village of Karaikela police station area. is neighbor of.

Together with friends, the incident was executed

In this case, Deva Diggi, along with his friend Vishal Sardar alias Moran Singh Sardar, attacked and killed the elderly couple with an ax and two iron dolly, cutting them with a sharp weapon. The police collected the evidence of the case through legal means. On the other hand, Deva Diggi was arrested on suspicion. When the police interrogated Deva Diggi, he revealed the whole secret of the murder and accepted his involvement. He told that he along with his accomplice Vishal Sardar had murdered both the elderly couple due to a land dispute.

Weapon used in murder recovered

The police have also recovered an ax and two iron dollys used in the murder. Please tell that on Sunday night, 60-year-old Sakari Diggi and his wife, 52-year-old Badgi Diggi, residents of Gutusain village under Karaikela police station, were hacked to death with a sharp weapon when both were sleeping outside their house at night. On Monday morning, the police was informed after seeing the dead bodies of both of them in the cot covered with blood outside the house.

Inauguration of the scandal in just 24 hours

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police conducted research and put the killer behind bars in just 24 hours. Karaikela police station in-charge Deepak Kriesan, police sub-inspector Pintu Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and the armed forces of Karaikela police station played an important role in solving the mystery of this massacre and catching the killers.