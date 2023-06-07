West Singhbhum: Tempo full of women overturned, 14 injured including driver, two serious

West Singhbhum A major road accident took place in Manoharpur block. In fact, the tempo coming from Bijatoli to Manoharpur carrying more than a dozen women of the women’s group met with an accident in front of Abhaypur. About 14 people including the driver were injured in this incident. All the injured were brought to Manoharpur Community Health Center with the help of local people, where the injured are being treated.

There were more passengers in the tempo

According to the information, 38-year-old Punaram Tirkey, a resident of Bijatoli, was coming to Manoharpur with more than a dozen women of the women’s group from the tempo number (OR 14Y/4537). In this sequence, while saving a cyclist and an animal near Abhaypur Chowk, the tempo overturned. It is being told that the tempo was overturned due to seating more passengers than the capacity. All the women aboard the tempo including the driver were injured when the tempo overturned at high speed.

injured people

Besides the driver, Bijatoli residents Ratni Toppo (50), Randiya Tirki (50), Meena Tirki (46), Dharni Tirki (42), Birsi Toppo (42), Menjo Tirki (30), Chari Tirki (60), Etwari were among the injured. Tirkey (50), Munni Tirkey (50), Nandiya Tirkey (48) and Fulmani Topno (50) of Ranaburu have been admitted to Manoharpur CHC for treatment.

two in critical condition

Apart from this, the seriously injured Etwari Tirkey and Nandiya Tirkey have been referred to Rourkela for better treatment after primary treatment at Manoharpur CHC. While all other injured are being treated at CHC. After getting the information of the incident, Manoharpur police seized the accident tempo and started taking necessary legal action. The tempo is said to belong to Jamir Khan, a resident of Jharsuguda, Odisha.

