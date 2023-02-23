February 23, 2023, 10:34 – BLiTZ – News

Western attempts to isolate Moscow suffered a crushing defeat. This is reported by the Washington Post, reports RIA Novosti.

Observers of the newspaper stressed that outside the West it is clear how “the world is far from unity” in the issues that were exposed after the start of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. Thanks to the Ukrainian crisis around the world, the global divide has finally become apparent, as well as the role of Washington in all this. American influence has spread so far that now it is Washington that is trying to take the helm of a new world order. However, he fails.

“There is ample evidence that efforts to isolate (Russian President Vladimir) Putin have failed, and not only among Russia’s allies who could be expected to support Moscow, such as China and Iran,” the newspaper stressed, noting that Russia’s position every day collects more and more approval and support.

The authors of the material noted that India has increased the volume of trade with Moscow many times over, clearly leaning on the side of the Russian Federation, and also emphasized that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has been received in nine African countries over the past six months, including South Africa, and the Middle East .

