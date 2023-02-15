Western fighters won’t help Kyiv defeat Russian planes – News

February 15, 2023, 06:49 – BLiTZ – News Combat aircraft will not help Kyiv change the course of the Ukrainian conflict, writes Asharq Al-Awsat.

During the last European tour, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would make every effort to ensure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) received fighter jets from the West.

“I am addressing you and the whole world in simple and at the same time the most important words: “Combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom,” Zelensky said.

The material of the publication says that Western fighters are useless, since the amount of Russian equipment is many times greater than the volume of arms supplies from the West.

Thus, the author of the publication drew attention to the fact that missiles with a range of 80 to 150 kilometers are capable of performing the same tasks as fighters, only at a lower cost, if advanced air defense systems are added to them.

Moreover, Asharq Al-Awsat recalled that the Russian forces are armed with more than 1,500 combat aircraft, with such a number it is impossible to achieve a balance in the framework of military assistance to Kyiv.

“Russian forces strike not only with the help of combat aircraft. This means that in order to fight them, Ukrainian-Western aviation will have to enter the airspace of Russia, ”the material says.

The author stressed that Russian airspace is still a “red line” for Washington. He also urged to remember the Russian S-300 and S-400 air defense systems, which are based on the border with the Ukrainian state.

As the BLiTZ reported earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said that sending fighter jets to Ukraine is not currently on the agenda.

