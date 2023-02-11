February 12, 2023, 01:18 – BLiTZ – News Member of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Aleksey Pushkov pointed to the fact that mass media registered in Western countries cause serious harm to the world community, leading to an intensification of the conflict that has unfolded on Ukrainian territory.

From his point of view, it follows that journalists lead to the creation of a hysterical state in which politicians make rash steps. He noted that previously developed journalism had disappeared.

“Thoughtful big Anglo-Saxon journalism with such legendary figures as Walter Lippman or Phil Donnahue is gone,” reads the text posted on his personal Telegram channel.

He pointed to the fact that Seymour Hersh, a correspondent from the United States of America, who conducted an investigation into the attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, will soon turn 86 years old. Those who can replace him in this field cannot be singled out.

Recall that speaking about the investigative work carried out by correspondent Seymour Hersh regarding the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation noted that they have plenty of factual base.

She pointed to the fact that an interesting issue in this light is the actions of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which should convene a summit on this topic. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

