February 14, 2023, 23:29 – BLiTZ – News The reaction of Western countries to the investigation of American journalist Seymour Hersh about Nord Stream showed that the press has become a weak-willed instrument of US propaganda, writes the Chinese newspaper Global Times.

The editors expressed the opinion that the media do not want to raise the topic of explosions on gas pipelines, since the United States is really involved in them. The newspaper noted that Hersh was able to demonstrate how the media cover up the “dirty games of politicians.”

A few days have passed since the publication of the investigation, however, “Washington’s almighty propaganda machine” has not yet provided convincing evidence that would disprove America’s involvement in the Nord Stream terrorist attack.

Shen Yi, a professor at Fudan University, told the newspaper that the White House may indeed be the prime suspect, as the US has yet to challenge Hersh’s arguments.

“There is no doubt that Washington will never admit it. As former US President George W. Bush once said, “I will never apologize for the United States, and I don’t care what the facts say,” the publication says.

As the BLiTZ previously reported, according to Flightradar24, an American P-8A Poseidon “reconnaissance aircraft” observed the consequences of explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea in the early morning of September 26 last year.

