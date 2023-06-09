WFI Chief Brijbhushan’s trouble increased, eyewitness international referee made a big disclosure on ‘Bad Touch’

Wrestlers Protest: President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Seven female wrestlers, including a minor, lodged an FIR against him alleging sexual harassment. Wrestlers were sitting on a dharna at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of the BJP MP. Meanwhile, the father of the minor wrestler changed his statement. At the same time, a complainant in this case had said that in March last year, Brij Bhushan touched me inappropriately when I was clicking photos at the end of the trial before the Asian Championship in Lucknow. International referee Jagbir Singh has now confirmed these allegations of the female wrestler.

Referee Jagbir Singh narrated the situation with his own eyes

According to the Indian Express report, since 2007, international wrestling referee Jagbir Singh has testified before the police. Jagbir also showed the photo during the incident. He told that during the photo session, he was standing near Brij Bhushan, the female wrestler who made the allegations. He said, ‘I saw Brij Bhushan standing next to the female wrestler. She freed herself, pushed, muttered something and walked away. She was standing next to the Speaker, but then appeared in front. I noticed that the lady’s dress had become uncomfortable. Something wrong happened with him. He further said, ‘I could not see what actually happened, but his (Brij Bhushan’s) hands and feet used to move a lot. Come here, stand there. It was understood from her (female wrestler’s) behavior that something wrong had happened that day. Please tell that Jagbir Singh is one of the 125 important witnesses in this case.

What are the allegations in the FIR?

The female wrestler has told the whole story in the FIR. Regarding what happened during the photo session, the wrestler told that- ‘Since I was one of the tallest wrestlers, I had to stand in the last line. When I was standing in the last row and waiting for other wrestlers to come, then Brij Bhushan came and stood near me. I suddenly felt a hand on my butt. I looked back and was shocked. Brijbhushan put his hands on my buttocks. To avoid touching wrongly, I immediately tried to move away from that place. However, when I tried to leave, he forcibly grabbed my shoulder. I could not avoid clicking the team picture, so I decided to sit in the front row, away from the accused.

Two FIRs registered against Brij Bhushan

Significantly, the Delhi Police has registered two FIRs based on the complaints of seven women wrestlers including a minor. The complaint lists at least two counts of demanding ‘sexual favours’ on WFI president Brij Bhushan, about 15 incidents of sexual harassment, including 10 counts of inappropriate touching. Apart from this, there are also allegations of sexual harassment like putting hands on the breasts, touching the stomach. Anita, who won gold in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, has also testified on these allegations of the female wrestler. Anita said that ‘the female wrestler told her about an incident during a tournament abroad. She told that Brij Bhushan allegedly called her to his room and hugged her ‘forcibly’.

