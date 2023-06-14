WFI Election: Know how the President of Wrestling Federation is elected, who votes?

YW Wrestling Federation India Election: The elections to the Wrestling Federation of India will be held on July 6. The results of the election will also be declared on the same day. The Election Officer has given information about this by issuing a notification on Tuesday (June 13). Applications have been invited for a total of 15 posts. WFI President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh He is facing a case of sexual harassment and many top wrestlers of the country are protesting against his arrest. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik are leading the performing wrestlers.

Election will be held for these 15 posts

The Indian Olympic Association will conduct the elections of the Wrestling Federation of India on July 6. According to the released notification, there are 15 posts for which applications have been invited. Among them are WFI President, Senior Vice President, four for Vice President, General Secretary, Treasurer, two for Joint Secretary and five for Executive Member. Candidates wishing to appear in the election can file their nominations from June 23 to June 25. Nominations will be reviewed on June 28. So let’s know how the Indian Wrestling Federation is elected.

rules of election of wrestling association

There is a rule to elect the president of the Wrestling Federation of India from among the representatives of the wrestling association of the state or union territory. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been the President of Wrestling Federation of India since 2011. In the year 2019, he was elected president unopposed. The president is elected in the General Council meeting of the Wrestling Federation of India, which happens once in 4 years.

What is the rule of electing the president?

The election of the Wrestling Federation of India is done through an electoral college. According to the WFI website, there is an electoral college to elect office bearers and members of the executive committee. In which 51 members from 26 states and union territories are involved. Usually, the president and general secretary of the state wrestling association are in the electoral college. Two members from 24 states and Delhi are in the electoral college and they have the right to cast one vote each. While Chandigarh has one member and has the right to vote.

What is the rule for electing the General Council?

According to Article IV of the Indian Wrestling Federation constitution, all state wrestling federations can send two representatives to the General Council. Every representative shall have the right to cast one vote. Apart from this, there is a rule to send a representative of the Wrestling Federation of all Union Territories to the General Council and they have the right to vote. Although Delhi is such a union territory, from where two representatives are sent to the General Council and both of them have the right to cast one vote each.

How is a wrestling association?

There is a big team to run the Indian Wrestling Association. In which there is a chairman. There is a Senior Vice President and 4 Vice Presidents. Apart from this, there is also an Honorary General Secretary and Honorary Treasurer. There are also 2 honorary joint secretaries in the wrestling association. In February 2019, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was elected president unopposed for the third time. Apart from this, all the office bearers and members of the executive committee were also elected unopposed.

Can’t join other sports union-

There is also a rule for the elected officials of the Wrestling Federation of India that no member holding the post of President, General Secretary or Treasurer can be a member of any other sports federation. However, they are allowed to join IOA.

What is the qualification for the chairman?

No person holding the post of President, General Secretary or Treasurer shall be eligible to put together any other National Sports Federation/Union other than IOA.

The age of any member, President, Vice President, General Secretary should not be more than 70 years.

No person will be able to hold the post of president for three consecutive terms or more than 12 years.

No government employee will be able to contest elections. If he wants to contest elections, he will have to take NOC from his department.

No person will be able to hold the post of General Secretary or Treasurer for more than two consecutive terms.

What are the powers of the Speaker?

The President will be the WFI Chief Officer. He will have the right to call the meeting of the General Council and the Working Committee.

As per the policy, the chairman will guide the council in all matters including expenditure.

He can section Rs.5000 to buy all sports material at one go.

Will have the right to appoint and promote and dismiss staff.

