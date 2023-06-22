WFI Elections: Now not on July 6, wrestling federation elections will be held on this day, know why the date changed

Wrestling Federation Elections: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday changed the dates for the Wrestling Federation (WFI) elections. Earlier the election of Wrestling Federation of India was to be held on July 6, but now these elections will be held on July 11. The results of the election will also be declared on July 11 itself. The ad-hoc committee of the IOA has decided to change the dates of the elections after hearing the arguments of the five defunct state units.

Why was the date for the election of the wrestling federation changed?

In fact, five state units Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh had approached the three-member committee headed by retired High Court judge MM Kumar. These five have not got recognition from WFI. The committee had called them for hearing on Wednesday (June 21). A source from the news agency PTI told, ‘The state units presented their stand. The representatives of the Wrestling Federation of India justified their decision to de-affiliate him. The committee needs time to take a decision, so the elections will now be held on July 11.

Wrestlers staged a sit-in

Significantly, the country’s top wrestlers had protested demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing chief of the wrestling federation. During this, the wrestlers were sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by many female wrestlers. For which the Delhi Police had registered two FIRs. Last week, the police had also filed a charge sheet in this case. After getting assurance from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the players put their agitation on hold. The government had assured the players to file a charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by June 15, withdraw the FIR lodged against the players, and hold the wrestling association elections soon.

