What a dazzling campaign of Patna Municipal Corporation, it has encroached on the roads itself

Patna Municipal Corporation takes action against illegal encroachments in the city. By running a campaign against the encroachers and collecting the fine, the corporation which seized the goods has itself encroached on the roads. Due to encroachment on the roads, people are facing difficulty in commuting. There is a problem of traffic jam.

The Municipal Corporation has not left space for the people to walk by occupying the footpath as well. Near the office in Patna Municipal Corporation’s Kankarbagh zone, the roads have been encroached and the goods have been kept there. The goods have been lying like this for the last several days. It is not being removed by the Municipal Corporation.

According to the experts, iron articles have been brought from everywhere and kept there for the cleanliness campaign being run by the Patna Municipal Corporation. Due to this, half of the road has been encroached upon. Along with this, there is also a problem in traffic due to this.

Encroachment has also been done by placing goods on the footpath next to the Nutan Rajdhani Zonal Office. Pedestrians are facing problems due to this. It looks bad because of the storage of goods. Same is the condition of the dumping yard near AN College water tank.

Due to the construction of dumping yard in the residential area like Boring Road of the city, the people around are troubled by the foul smell emanating from the accumulated garbage. The solution is not coming out even after repeated requests to the Municipal Commissioner to remove the dumping yard. By keeping the goods in the dumping yard, half the same is scattered on the road. Because of this people coming and going are facing trouble.