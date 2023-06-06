What an oath! CM Yogi asked to come forward for environmental protection, municipal workers spread dirt

Agra: On World Environment Day, 100 councillors, mayors, officers and employees joined Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through a virtual medium and took the oath of cleanliness in the municipal auditorium. But the very next moment, as soon as the corporator, mayor and other people came out, they threw two glasses and plastic bottles in the open in the gallery in front of the entrance of the house. In no time, the oath of cleanliness was blown in the air.

CM Yogi administered the oath of cleanliness and environmental protection

On Monday, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath administered the oath of cleanliness and environmental protection to the councilors and mayors of all the 17 municipal corporations of Uttar Pradesh including Agra by connecting through virtual medium. During this, 100 councilors and mayor Hemlata Diwakar and all the officers of the municipal corporation of Agra were present in this oath program and they also took the oath of cleanliness and environmental protection.

Environmental protection will not be individual but collective – Mayor Hemlata

The program was inaugurated by Mayor Hemlata Diwakar in the hall of Agra Municipal Corporation. After this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined live in this program and the councilors and mayor were administered oath. Mayor Hemlata Diwakar said that the responsibility of environmental protection is not of any individual but of the collective. As per the age of the person, he should plant as many trees and protect and take care of them.

Throwing plastic bottles and straws here and there after having refreshments

After the program was over, on the occasion of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s birthday, the mayor instructed the employees to distribute laddoos to all the councilors and other persons present in the House. But the councilors protested and refused to take the laddoos and said that the laddoos should have been distributed by keeping the municipal corporation in a box while the dignity of the House was not taken care of. In the program, people were given plastic bottles of water and laddus in a bowl to drink. Sometime back only those people who have taken the oath of cleanliness and environmental protection were seen littering the gallery of the Municipal Corporation.

Report- Raghavendra, Agra

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJfxmGtaY78)