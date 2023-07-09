What and how much change Jio Bharat can bring in the telecom sector?

Reliance Jio Bharat V2 4G Phone: Analysts in the telecom sector believe that Reliance Jio’s internet-enabled phone launched at an ‘attractive price’ will play an important role in increasing the company’s market share and will also reduce the possibility of tariff hike in the near term. Jio recently announced the launch of ‘Jio Bharat’ phone at a price of Rs 999. With this, a monthly plan of Rs 123 has been introduced, in which apart from unlimited voice calls, customers will also get 14 GB data. Through this, Jio has tried to target 25 crore customers using 2G phones.

Bharti Airtel will be at a loss

JP Morgan said in a comment that this ‘game-changing move’ of Jio could stop the process of increasing the rates of 2G services. Apart from this, it will also help in increasing the share of Jio in the basic telecom service segment. Morgan said, we are of the view that this will prove to be negative for Bharti Airtel as the expectation of increase in tariff rates in the next 12-18 months should end.

Challenges in the market are less in front of JioPhone

At the same time, Blitz said in his statement that the Jio Bharat phone is in a much better position to disrupt the market than the original Jio phone that came in the year 2018. He said that Jio Bharat Phone can be adopted by more than 10 crore customers if there is no problem related to supply chain or performance.

Impact on the revenue of Airtel and Vi

Blitz said, Vodafone Idea and Airtel have 103 million and 111 million customers of 2G respectively. If 40 percent of these customers also choose Jio India, then the mobile revenue of these two companies can be affected by 11 percent and eight percent respectively. Along with this, Blitz believes that with the introduction of this affordable phone, the increase in the rates of 2G services will also be delayed. If this happens, Vodafone Idea will have to suffer the most.

Jio will get 2 crore customers from Jio India

Jefferies, considering this phone of Jio not good in terms of fee hike, has said that it may soon consolidate the Indian telecom market between the two companies. According to Jefferies, after the launch of Jio Bharat Phone, Jio can get 2-22 million customers annually, which can reduce the pre-tax income of Bharti Airtel by 1-2 percent by the year 2024-25.

Jio’s cheapest 4G phone

