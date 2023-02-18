What are the reasons and what to do

February 18, 2023, 15:48 – BLiTZ – News

Nausea is a very unpleasant feeling that can occur due to a thousand reasons. The occurrence of nausea can be due to low sugar levels, hangovers, lack of sleep, stress, pregnancy, gastrointestinal disease, dehydration, depression, etc. The public news service has figured out what to do in cases of nausea in the morning .

The first thing to do is to find the cause of the discomfort. It is important to understand that constant nausea is a signal of the presence of a disease or pathology, therefore it is very dangerous to self-medicate, you should consult a doctor.

There are recommendations for getting rid of morning, not constant nausea.

Ways to get rid

Pour chopped ginger with boiling water for 15-20 minutes. Drink the prepared infusion. An infusion of fresh mint leaves can relieve nausea. If the cause is poisoning, induce vomiting, and then drink water with lemon and honey, or an infusion with lemon. Ventilate the room and do breathing exercises. Normalize your diet. Eat at the same time, 3 hours before bedtime, do not get carried away with fatty, spicy and salty foods. If your blood sugar is low, make it a habit to have breakfast upon waking or keep a sweet snack close to you. When dehydrated, it is advisable to drink more water and often. If sleep deprivation occurs, try to build a proper sleep schedule. When stressed, try to keep your anxiety under control. Load yourself up with exercise. During pregnancy, small snacks, herbal or ginger teas can help relieve nausea. For most women, nausea resolves in the second trimester. If the nausea persists, there may be problems with the gastrointestinal tract. Seek immediate medical attention. Nausea occurs on the background of taking medications or chemotherapy. It is necessary to coordinate your condition with the doctor.

If you have not identified the cause of nausea and could not eliminate it by all existing methods, consult a doctor, this symptom cannot be ignored and it is very difficult to live with it.