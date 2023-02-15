What cosmetic procedures can be performed in the bath – News

February 15, 2023, 14:33 – BLiTZ – News Rest in the bath allows you to relax, and if you combine this rest with care procedures, then a woman can leave the bath as happy as from the spa. At the same time, visiting a bath will cost much less than visiting a beauty salon, and if you prepare preparations with your own hands, then a lady can save a lot. The public news service found out what beauty treatments can be done in the bath.

If you regularly visit the bath, then the skin retains its elasticity for a long time. The effectiveness of masks and scrubs during bath procedures increases. Cosmetic procedures are carried out after the second visit to the steam room, since the pores of steamed skin absorb nutrients better.

For skin

There are several options for skin care products that you can prepare yourself:

coffee scrub

To prepare it, brew natural ground coffee and mix it after cooling with a little honey and olive oil. Spread the resulting mixture over the skin. Coffee and honey will not only exfoliate the skin, but will also have a positive effect on blood circulation. Honey warms the surface of the skin, dilates blood vessels, makes the skin soft.

Oatmeal mask

To prepare a popular oatmeal scrub, you will need to combine 200 g of oatmeal with hot milk, wait for it to cool and mix with raw egg yolk and 1 tsp. olive oil. Such a nourishing mass is applied to the body and face and kept for half an hour, after which it is washed off in a bath.

Anti-cellulite mask

To prepare the remedy, mix salt and soda in equal proportions and add water to make a thick substance. For half an hour, apply the resulting mask on the skin, paying attention to areas where cellulite has formed. Regular use of this home remedy will help to cope with sagging skin.

For hair

Take note of several options for hair masks that are recommended to be performed in the bath:

The benefits of castor oil for hair growth and strengthening have been known for decades. It is interesting that the ingredients included in the composition begin to act only when heated, which is why it is customary to use it in a bath. It is recommended to mix castor oil (2–3 tablespoons) with lemon juice (1 teaspoon) and glycerin (1 teaspoon) and apply the product to the hair roots under a cap for 30–40 minutes. Next, you will need to rinse your head several times, since castor oil is poorly washed off.

Perfect for all types of hair remedy from honey and burdock oil. These two ingredients are mixed in equal proportions, rubbed evenly into the scalp and applied to the hair. The product is kept under a cap for 35 minutes and washed well with water and shampoo. Photo: freepik.com

Procedures in the steam room

All these procedures cannot be carried out in a steam room in order to avoid skin injury and irritation, it is important to go to another room, and to wash off the funds go to the washing room. However, in the steam room, you can carry out some very healthy manipulations:

Steaming with a broom

Steaming with a broom is useful for the skin. A birch broom is able to soothe the skin, and an oak broom gives the dermis smoothness and elasticity.

Breathing oils

You can breathe in the steam room with essential oils, pouring a small amount of them onto hot stones. Inhalation of oils has a beneficial effect on the body from the inside, and also has a positive effect on the condition of the skin. For example, lemon, mint or grapefruit oil is used for oily skin, hop oil helps to eliminate redness and inflammation, rosemary and wormwood can fight wrinkles.

In the steam room you can give each other a massage. Bath massage can be performed in various techniques. As an aid, it is again recommended to use essential oil. It can be olive, jojoba, grape seed and any other.

High temperature and high humidity have a positive effect on the health of the human body. A vacationer who is massaged in a steam room improves lymph flow and blood circulation, accelerates metabolic processes, cleanses the skin, improves mobility and elasticity in ligaments.

