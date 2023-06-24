What did Arvind Kejriwal say to Rahul Gandhi in the opposition meeting?

Suspicion remains on the stand of the Congress on the Centre’s Delhi Ordinance. Meanwhile, a big news is coming out. Sources in ‘AAP’ have told that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal asked former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to forget the differences and move forward together in the opposition meeting in Bihar’s capital Patna.

A source in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Arvind Kejriwal spoke to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (on the ordinance issue) and said that if there is any issue, they can resolve it over tea. In the opposition meeting on Friday, Kejriwal said that forgetting the differences, there is a need to move forward together. She said that AAP has not yet decided whether she will attend the next meeting of opposition parties to be held in Shimla. An action plan is expected to be prepared in another meeting of opposition parties to be chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Shimla on July 10 or 12.

rahul gandhi with lalu prasad yadav

War of words with Congress

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a statement on Friday that it would be very difficult to forge any alliance with the Congress after a war of words with the Congress over the contentious Delhi ordinance issue. AAP sources claimed that in the meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Gandhi and Kejriwal should sit together for lunch so that all issues can be resolved. The source said that in response to this, AAP’s national convenor Kejriwal clearly said that Congress spokespersons have also given misleading statements against AAP. He said that there is a need to forget the differences and come together.

rahul gandhi with nitish kumar

Congress leaders did not respond

The source said that Rahul Gandhi emphasized that there is a process to discuss the controversial Delhi ordinance. Kejriwal asked the Congress to tell the time for the next meeting, but the Congress leaders did not respond. All the top opposition leaders present during the meeting urged the Congress to clarify its stand on the ordinance and fix a meeting to discuss it. The AAP source also said that Kejriwal made it clear that his party has always stood by the Congress in the right matters.