What did JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya say on not inviting the President to the inauguration of the Parliament House?

Ranchi: JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) general secretary-cum-spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya held a press conference at the party office in Harmu on Monday. During this, he fiercely targeted the central government. He opposed the incident of not inviting President Draupadi Murmu to the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament House and the detention of wrestler daughters who were fighting for their demands at a distance. Shri Bhattacharya said that these incidents are very sad.

sad not to invite the president

Speaking to reporters, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha general secretary-cum-spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Parliament House when the people of the country were yearning for every breath. In that also the then President was not invited. Once again the tribal president was not invited to the inauguration ceremony. The President’s residence is only 500 meters away from the ceremony. However, he was not invited. This is the saddest thing.

daughters were struggling on the road

JMM General Secretary cum Spokesperson Mr. Bhattacharya says that when the daughters of the country bring medals, then the daughters of their house and when they demand justice, they do not care. The man against whom so many cases are registered, he was listening to the speech of the PM and the daughters of the country, who have raised the name of India, were struggling on the road. This is very sad.

