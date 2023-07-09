What did Milind Parande say on conversion and Uniform Civil Code in the meeting of the State Working Committee of Vishwa Hindu Parishad?

Hazaribagh: The three-day provincial working committee meeting of Vishwa Hindu Parishad was held at Munka Bagicha Auditorium, Hazaribagh. Addressing the closing session, General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Milind Parande said that infiltration, conversion, jihad, cow slaughter, cow smuggling and communist ideology are big challenges for the Hindu society in the country including Jharkhand. Vishwa Hindu Parishad will form a strong organization to face these challenges. The society is being misled by creating such a discussion that we are not Hindus. He said that the followers of Hindu religion have always been struggling to maintain the continuity of the vibrant status of their religion and culture. The workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad are getting the credit for building the temple of Lord Purushottam Shri Ram.

The country will be blessed

Milind Parande, General Secretary, Central Organization of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said that between January 14 and January 24, 2024, we all are going to see Lord Ram Lala being consecrated at the grand temple built in Ayodhya. Prior to this, Sant Yatra will be taken out in November-December. He said that between these dates the whole nation will become Ramamay. He urged the society to organize a Deepotsav program on the night of Pran Pratishtha Divas. He said that Bajrang Dal will take out Shaurya Jagran Yatra from September 30 to October 10 in the entire nation including Jharkhand. In the Shaurya Jagran Yatra, the valor of all the heroes will be taken to the masses.

Jharkhand: Goods train derailed on Gaya-Koderma railway line, trains started operating after an hour

Target to make 5,000 Block Committee Panchayat

Giving information about upcoming programs, Provincial Minister Dr. Virender Sahu said that from July 15 to August 15, formation of all block committees and panchayat committees of Jharkhand province will be completed. There is a target of making 5,000 block committee panchayats in the whole of Jharkhand. Vishwa Hindu Parishad Foundation Day will be celebrated from 7 September to 21 September. There will be migration programs of saints from 21st November to 10th December. In which all the saints will create public awareness towards the villages. Bajrang Dal Shaurya Jagran Yatra will be taken out from 19 September to 8 October. 122 workers were given new responsibilities in the meeting.

Jharkhand: Three including a teenager arrested in Munshi Soren murder case, father and son sent to jail

were present in the meeting

Area Organization Minister Anand Kumar, Area Minister Virendra Vimal, Dharma Prasar Kshetra Pramukh Upendra Kushwaha, Cow Protection Area Chief Trilokinath Bagi, Prant Karyakarta Tilak Raj Mangalam, Provincial Convener of Margdarshak Mandal Swami Krishna Chetan Brahmachari, Prant Minister Dr. Virendra Sahu, Prant Sangathan Minister Devi Singh, Provincial Co-Minister Ramnaresh Singh, Manoj Poddar, Ranganath Mahato, State Patron of Dharma Prasar Dr. VK Singh, State Patron Sudesh Kumar Chandravanshi, Bajrang Dal Provincial Convenor Deepak Thakur, Arvind Mehta, Narendra Kumar, Sanjay Choubey, Renu Agarwal, Shivkumar, Gurudev Gupta, Prashant Singh, including 262 workers were present

Milind Parande will support Uniform Civil Code

Milind Parande said that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will support the Uniform Civil Code. If there are good rules in any pant, community, then the government makes a law on this, then the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will support the government. These things were said by the General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s central organization in the press conference organized on Sunday in Munka Garden. He said that Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes who convert should not get reservation as reservation was given to ST-SC in the constitution to protect the culture.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad will form one lakh committee

Mr. Parande said that Vishwa Hindu Parishad is going to complete its six decade tenure. In this regard, an interest thinking program is going on across the country. Till now 76 thousand committees are working all over the country, but on the occasion of completion of 60 years Vishwa Hindu Parishad will form one lakh committees in the whole country. Vishva Hindu Parishad has taken a pledge to increase the number of interest thinkers from 72 lakh to one crore across the country. He told that at present five thousand Vishwa Hindu Parishads are serving the country, where health, education and self-employment are being conducted.