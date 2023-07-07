What did Sukhbir Singh Badal say about the alliance between BJP and Akali Dal? watch video

B J P with Shiromani Akali Dal Of alliance There is speculation going on. Meanwhile, the statement of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal has come to the fore. He has said that our alliance is with BSP, so how is this question arising? He said in Chandigarh that this is our regular meeting. I have come after a month so we are having regular meeting…we had meeting to discuss VAT hike and water issues.

Let us tell you that Sunil Jakhar, the newly appointed president of Punjab BJP, seems to be active with the appointment. He has claimed that efforts will be made to establish the party as the only alternative in all 13 Lok Sabha and 117 assembly constituencies of Punjab. In the midst of discussion of alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Jakhar has said in the past that the decision regarding any alliance in Punjab has to be taken by the high command.

According to the media report, there may be an alliance between the Akali Dal and the BJP in Punjab after about 2 years, for which there are full possibilities. According to the news going on quoting sources, discussions have already taken place between party chief Sukhbir Badal and the BJP high command. In this, an agreement has also been made on the formula for the distribution of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats. According to political experts, if this alliance happens, then Sukhbir Badal or one of his MP wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal can again become a minister in the NDA government at the Center.

Why are alliance speculations being made

It is noteworthy that after the death of Akali Dal leader and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, there is speculation of an alliance. After his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had canceled all the schedules and reached Chandigarh to pay his last respects. Not only this, BJP national president JP Nadda had reached the funeral the next day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reached Badal village for the last prayer of the former chief minister. With this, the BJP has given a message that even if the Akali Dal has left them, they never leave the company of their old comrades.