What diseases does he talk about and what to do

You feel good, but there is a strange iron taste in your mouth. It’s like holding a coin in your mouth. If the metallic taste is not accompanied by other symptoms such as weakness, feeling unwell, swelling, pain, weight loss or gain, then this symptom is relatively harmless. But you still need to understand the causes and consequences. The BLiTZ figured out what to do if you have an iron taste in your mouth.

Disturbance of taste sensations, which significantly reduces the level of comfortable life, negatively affects food intake and leads to a decrease in appetite. This unpleasant symptom can occur for many reasons.

Causes of a metallic taste in the mouth

Poor oral hygiene. The presence of metal crowns. Smoking. Cancer treatment (radiotherapy and chemotherapy). Violation of the water balance of the body. Wrong nutrition. Pregnancy. neurological problems. Side effect of taking medication. sinus problems. Hormonal shifts in the monthly cycle. Gastritis with low acidity. Use of metal utensils (aluminum or cast iron). Work in factories for the production of metal products. Bronchitis, consequences of viral infections.

What are the ways to remove the taste of iron

Improve oral hygiene by brushing and flossing regularly. Stop smoking, do not drink alcohol. Restore the body’s water balance. Eat more vegetables, herbs and fruits in your diet, exclude smoked, fatty, spicy foods. Talk to your doctor about the medications you are taking. Do not cook in aluminum or cast iron cookware. Include cinnamon, ginger, cardamom in your diet. Use sugar-free gum or eat sugar-free mint.

If nothing helps

If the above methods do not help, then there is a serious reason in the body. Urgently consult a doctor, he will send you for a complete examination. The doctor will refer you to a consultation with an otolaryngologist and dentist, review your illnesses and medications, refer you to a taste test and other tests if necessary. Depending on the diagnosis, treatment may be directed at either removing the taste itself or addressing the underlying cause.

Diseases that can cause the taste of iron in the mouth

Anemia (lack of iron in the body) causes a metallic taste in the mouth. Hypovitaminosis appears from a lack of vitamins in the body. Diseases of the digestive system: stomach ulcers, bowel disease, liver disease, low acidity, gallbladder disease. Fungal infection of ENT – otitis media, sinusitis or sinusitis, pharyngitis, laryngitis. Diabetes. Diseases of the oral cavity: periodontal disease, stomatitis, bleeding gums, inflammation of the tongue, etc.