What diseases does he talk about and what to do

February 19, 2023, 16:06 – BLiTZ – News

The tongue of a healthy person has a pale pink color. Slightly whitish translucent deposits that form during sleep are not a pathological plaque, but the activation of bacteria during the night. Such deposits are easily removed with a brush during brushing your teeth. All other types of raids require detailed consideration and identification of causes. The public news service found out what the coating on the tongue indicates.

Deposits on the tongue can appear for various reasons and this is not a disease, but a symptom that reflects what is happening inside the body. Plaque consists of bacteria, fungi, saliva, epithelium, food debris, leukocytes. If a person leads a healthy lifestyle, eats right and does not smoke, but there is still plaque, this may indicate diseases.

Causes of pathological plaque

Disease of the gums and teeth. Infectious diseases: tonsillitis, acute respiratory viral infections, influenza, acute respiratory infections, scarlet fever, diphtheria, candidiasis. Reduced immunity. Changes in acid-base balance while taking medications. Diseases of the respiratory system: tuberculosis, asthma, bronchitis. Diseases of the digestive system. Dehydration is the lack of fluid in the body. Smoking, smoking tars affect the tongue.

The main part of the plaque is located at the root of the tongue and in the middle part. The tip is mobile and washed with saliva, so the plaque is not particularly visible on it. By the color of the deposits on the tongue, you can determine which organ failed and for what reasons.

Colors of pathological plaque on the tongue of a sick person

A dense coating of white color, or a curdled (with candidiasis) consistency, is not removed during cleansing. It could be a fungal infection. And also the reasons can be smoking, wearing dentures, intoxication, beriberi, taking medications, poor hygiene. If the tongue is covered with a gray coating, most likely a reaction to taking antibiotics, or there is a gastrointestinal disease. The tongue is yellow and there is a bitter taste in the mouth. Such a symptom indicates a liver disease (jaundice), or with an excess of bile in the body. Possible diseases of a viral nature, or other organs of the digestive tract. Green plaque on the tongue indicates problems with the liver (frequent consumption of large amounts of fatty and fried foods). There can be several reasons for brown plaque: regular use of strong tea and coffee, liver disease, the formation of stones in the gallbladder, alcoholism, disruption of the gastrointestinal tract accompanied by severe pain and diarrhea. Lack of iron, vitamin B12 and folic acid, oxygen deficiency in the blood, eczema, anemia form a blue coating on the tongue. A very bad sign of a tongue with a black coating. Such black deposits indicate serious disorders in the gastrointestinal tract. If there are spots and cracks on the tongue, this indicates stagnation of bile, problems with the pancreas and liver. Black dots indicate lead poisoning. There is always a bitter taste in the mouth.

To monitor the condition of the body daily, get into the good habit of examining your tongue every morning during your morning wash. If something seems doubtful to you, consult a doctor for advice. Be careful.