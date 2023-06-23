What does Arvind Kejriwal want from the Congress in the meeting of the opposition party? Know why they are asking for support in Rajya Sabha..

There is a big meeting of opposition parties in Patna today i.e. on Friday. On the initiative of Nitish Kumar against BJP, top leaders of opposition parties are gathering in Patna. From Thursday itself, the process of coming to Patna of the leaders of the opposition parties started. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reached Patna on Thursday. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also came with him. The Aam Aadmi Party is also expecting cooperation for its government in this meeting.

Two AAP CMs and one MP reached Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh reached Patna on Thursday. These leaders will participate in the important meeting of opposition parties in Patna on Friday. At the same time, Arvind Kejriwal is expecting cooperation from the Congress in this meeting. The Supreme Court had given the right of transfer-posting of officers in Delhi to the Delhi government, but the central government has overturned this decision by bringing an ordinance. Now Arvind Kejriwal expects Congress to cooperate in this.

MP Sanjay Singh said

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who reached Patna, said that the way the decision of the five-member bench of the Supreme Court was changed by the central government within eight days. It is clear from this that the central government wants to end the federal structure of India. He said that due to this a constitutional crisis has arisen in the country.

Aam Aadmi Party’s expectation from Congress

Sanjay Singh said that this is a very big issue. The Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal want that there should be a meaningful discussion and consensus on this ordinance in the general meeting of the opposition parties to be held on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party wants the Congress to support the opposition in the Rajya Sabha on this issue.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan