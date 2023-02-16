What floor is better to do in the bath – News

February 16, 2023, 11:27 – BLiTZ – News When choosing materials for the construction of a bath, the buyer must take into account that the future building will be in conditions of high temperature and humidity and will constantly be in contact with water. In this regard, the owner of the future bath should carefully study the properties of the materials offered on the construction market. The public news service found out which floor is better to do in the bath.

Properly selected material will be able to maintain a special microclimate in the room. The floors in the bath can be of two types: wooden and concrete.

Wooden

Wood has been a traditional material for arranging the floor in the bath for several centuries. During this time, the tree has not lost its relevance and every year only proves its effectiveness. Modern technologies make it possible to make a durable and insulated wooden floor in the bath.

The following types of wood can be used for the floor:

This is a very expensive and hard-to-find building material. Using it in the bath is irrational. In terms of its qualities, it is no better than more budgetary alternatives, so it makes no sense to overpay just to show off the elite floor to friends.

larch and alder

Both trees have approximately the same properties. They are characterized by high wear resistance, dense structure, very low hygroscopicity.

The most budget option for arranging the floor in the bath. Pine has low technical and operational properties and cannot boast of a long service life, which is why it costs much less than other proposed types of wood. But in case of failure with cheap boards, it will not be a pity to part.

Photo: freepik.com

When choosing the moisture content of the material, it is worth giving preference to the driest wood.

For the floor in the bath, you can not use boards with a humidity above 12%, otherwise the material will begin to collapse at the first contact with moisture.

When organizing the floor, consider the thickness of the board used. If the coating is made of a board 25 mm thick, then the step between the lags should be 40 cm; with a thickness of 40 mm, the step is 60–80 cm.

Floors in the washing room can have the following design:

solid: it is a covering of tongue-and-groove boards connected by a tongue-and-groove lock. Such flooring is located at a slope of not more than 5% to drain water; flowing: in such a flooring between the wooden structures from which the floor is made, there are gaps through which water comes out.

The choice of a more suitable option is determined by the personal preferences of the owner, but keep in mind that in modern baths, solid floors are approached from the position of insulation, that is, thermal insulation is laid under them, thereby reducing heat loss through the floor covering.

Concrete

Concrete floors will cost a pretty penny to the owner of the bath, but this is a very solid foundation that will last for many decades. Let’s note the advantages of a concrete floor in a bath:

water resistance; durability; not subject to decay; does not need care.

Nevertheless, this material is not without its shortcomings:

high price; long-term installation of the floor; the floors will always be cold, even if thermal insulation material is laid; unrepresentable appearance.

Which is better

Thus, if the buyer has finances and time, then it is better to make a concrete floor that will last a very long time. It does not have to be processed and repaired, and so that vacationers do not freeze their feet, you can lay a “warm floor” system or install wooden grates on top.

For an average budget, a larch or alder wood floor is suitable, which also has excellent performance characteristics, although it lasts less than a concrete competitor. If the budget allocated for the bath is very limited, then it is advisable to make a pine floor.

