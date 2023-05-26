What happened special on President Draupadi Murmu’s visit to Jharkhand, know everything

President Draupadi Murmu She was on a three-day Jharkhand tour from May 24 to May 26. Her Excellency has left for Delhi today itself. There were tight security arrangements in the state regarding the President’s visit to Jharkhand. Barricading was put in place. From the Raj Bhavan to the CMO, from the Chief Minister to the Governor, from senior officers to the police administration, there were many alerts for all the three days. Everyone has relaxed a bit after seeing off the President.

President Draupadi Murmu, who came on Jharkhand tour, participated in many programs of the state. On May 24, she first reached the world famous Baba Nagri Deoghar. Many officials including Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh, Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh and Deoghar DC had arrived at Deoghar Airport to welcome His Excellency. Everyone gave him a grand welcome. President reached Baba Baidyanath Dham from Deoghar airport and worshiped Bholenath. After taking Baba’s blessings, she came to Ranchi in a special Air Force aircraft.

Actually, there was a program of inauguration of the new building of Jharkhand High Court by the President in Ranchi. President Draupadi Murmu, who came to Ranchi from Deoghar on May 24 itself, was given a grand welcome at Birsa Munda Airport. During this, Chief Minister Hemant Soren welcomed His Excellency. Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Vandana Dadel, MP Sanjay Seth, DGP and many officials and leaders were also present on the occasion. The President directly reached Birsa Chowk from Ranchi airport and bowed down to the statue of Lord Birsa Munda by garlanding it. After this she went to Albert Ekka Chowk and garlanded his statue and bowed down to him as well. After which she left for Raj Bhavan.

After resting at the Raj Bhavan, His Highness met the people of the Adjivasi tribe at around 4:00 pm. After which President Draupadi Murmu and other guests reached Dhurva to inaugurate the new building of Jharkhand High Court. Finally, His Excellency inaugurated the new building of Jharkhand High Court by pressing the remote button. A documentary on the new building of Jharkhand High Court was also shown. Let us tell you that the new building of Jharkhand High Court is different from all over the country. President Draupadi Murmu also said that Jharkhand High Court has achieved many achievements in two decades.

His Excellency interacted directly with 25-30 thousand women in Khunti.

After inaugurating the new High Court building, President Draupadi Murmu was on a tour of Khunti on 25 May. Where she participated in the women’s conference of self-help groups. In this program, the President interacted directly with 25 to 30 thousand women of self-help groups. This program of His Excellency Draupadi Murmu took place at Birsa Munda College Stadium in Khunti district.

Attended the second convocation ceremony of IIIT Ranchi

After the program of Khunti, President Draupadi Murmu came back to Ranchi. Where he attended the second convocation of IIIT Ranchi. CM Hemant Soren and the Governor also participated in the programme. Medals were distributed among the toppers by President Draupadi Murmu at the convocation ceremony of IIIT Ranchi. During this, after the Governor and the Chief Minister, His Excellency addressed the convocation. During this, he especially applauded in honor of the daughters. Apart from this, he congratulated all the students who got the degree and wished them a bright future.

After all these programmes, May 26 was the last day of the President’s visit to Jharkhand. This morning after meeting some dignitaries at Raj Bhavan, the President reached Ranchi airport and left for Delhi in her special plane. The Governor and the Chief Minister were also present there to see off the President. He sent them off with a memento with respect. The President also greeted everyone by waving while leaving and said goodbye to everyone.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his entire convoy was with him in all the programs of President Draupadi Murmu in Jharkhand. During this, strong security arrangements were made, people had to face some problems due to barricading at various places across the state. After a hectic schedule of three days everyone is in a little relax mode today.