What happens at the most important site in the NWO zone – News

February 20, 2023, 09:03 – BLiTZ – News

The Russian military claims attempts to deceive their air defense and send saboteurs to the left bank of the Dnieper. Nearby is the most important Kakhovskaya HPP, and the situation in the region is tense. RIA Novosti columnist Mikhail Kevkhiev talks about the situation on the ground.

The coastal part of Novaya Kakhovka was left deserted, with a dilapidated private sector, a bus stop and burnt cars. Explosions almost do not subside.

In this place, the width of the Dnieper is only 370 meters, and the Vese gunners are at close range, which allows snipers to constantly operate. The lieutenant’s company is located right on the shore, 10-15 meters from the water.

The Russian military monitors the supply of ammunition, camouflaged observation posts and periodically detects DRGs. Recently, they discovered a dugout and immediately launched a copter with grenades there.

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is very attentive to this sector of the front, since the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station is located nearby, which is one of the most important strategic facilities in the region. From here, water flows to the south of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as to the ZNPP reactors. The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not exclude the possibility of landing on the left bank, but they repulsed the last attempt with machine guns. The commander of the assault company with the call sign Ridik says that their main task is to prevent a breakthrough of the defense. In open areas, the fighters move in short dashes due to the constant work of snipers from the right bank, as well as artillery and mortars that hit randomly.

The hydroelectric power station, built in the middle of the last century, is considered a fortress among structures of this type. However, it needs protection, especially its dam, the undermining of which can lead to an ecological disaster.

The hydroelectric power station has huge machine rooms, underground catacombs and powerful concrete walls. Russian troops control the land entrances to the hydroelectric power station, so the only opportunity to inflict damage is artillery attacks.

However, most of the missiles can be shot down. The Ukrainian Air Force uses the tactic of releasing a packet of “grads” or “hurricanes”, and then “Hymars” fly, as a result of which some of the missiles still reach the target. The last shelling took place in November 2021, when five out of six missiles were shot down, and one hit the dam lock, but there was no critical damage and everything was repaired in a day.

Control over the dam at the hydroelectric power station is of high importance, since its destruction can lead to serious consequences for the ecology of the region. In this regard, the protection of hydroelectric power plants from the enemy is a very important task.

The HPP is protected by a motorized rifle brigade from Stavropol, formed during the first Chechen war. Its fighters have already participated in hostilities more than once, including the first to enter Kherson and moved to Nikolaev last February.

As the fighters themselves say, the brigade consists of graduates of various military schools, there are those who have gone through military operations, and those who are just starting their military career. Replenishment of the brigade is due to the mobilized, who are trained at an impromptu training ground, where they learn to improve their skills.

According to the officer, in modern warfare, fighting drones requires not only the use of electronic warfare and drone-piercing guns, but also small arms. Both sides can resume hostilities at any moment, but the defenders of the HPP are confident in their abilities.

