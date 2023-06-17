What is ‘Bazball’ strategy? Who changed the profile of Test cricket, England took advantage

Ashes 2023: England vs AustraliaEngland vs Australia, What is Bazball: The prestigious Ashes series has started between England and Australia from Friday 16th June. The first match of this historic series of five matches is being played in Birmingham. Australia, who recently won the ICC World Test Championship title, is eager to win the Ashes series once again. But on the very first day of the match, England’s ‘baseball’ strategy surprised everyone.

Taking a shocking decision against Australia, England declared the innings by scoring 393 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 78 overs. While at that time England had its strongest batsman Joe Root wreaking havoc on the field. Root was playing 118 runs in 152 balls, hitting 7 fours and 2 sixes, but England captain Ben Stokes surprised him by declaring the innings. Along with this, Australia was also made to bat for 4 overs.

Test cricket is changing now and England is showing the world the view of this changing cricket. Test cricket has always been a game of playing with patience, settling down and waiting for the good ball to score runs. But now the ‘baseball game’ has come in Test cricket, which has changed its entire profile. After the advent of ‘Baseball Game’, Test cricket has become very crazy.

The credit for bringing the ‘baseball game’ goes to the England team, which has started scoring runs in the style of T20 in Test cricket as well. ‘Baseball game’ only means that the batsmen score runs in a stormy manner without worrying about the wicket. In the last one year we have seen this ‘baseball game’ in almost all the matches of England. Due to this game, England has badly crushed New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan.

What is a ‘Baseball’ strategy?

In fact, after the humiliating defeat in the Ashes series last year, the England Cricket Board removed Joe Root and made Ben Stokes the captain, while former New Zealand stormy batsman Brendon McCullum was made the head coach. After becoming the coach, McCullum changed the way the team played and adopted a strategy to put pressure on the opposition team through aggressive batting. An aggressive batting strategy is called a ‘baseball’ strategy.

How did the name ‘Baseball’ come about?

Some veterans believe that since the time former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum took over as the head coach of the English team, he has changed the game of the team. Under McCullum’s coaching, the England team started playing fast in the Test format as well and won continuously. When McCullum also played cricket in his time, he was known for his aggressive style. Then his nickname was ‘Badge’. Adding ‘Ball’ to this nickname, the England team derived the word ‘BazBall’. That is, ‘baseball’ refers to McCullum’s nickname and his style of play.

How effective is the ‘Baseball’ strategy?

Let us tell you that the ‘baseball’ strategy has proved to be very beneficial for England. England have won 11 out of 13 Test matches after Ben Stokes became the captain and Brendon McCullum became the head coach. During this, the team has batted at an average of about 5 runs per over.

