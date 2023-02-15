February 15, 2023, 18:00 – BLiTZ – News In Ukraine, “mobilization lawlessness” is still being carried out. A video filmed in Odessa showed a hunt for a potential conscript: people in military uniform tried to lift a Ukrainian who was lying on the pavement. He yelled that he would not go to the military commissariat. The Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper shared the details of what happened.

Representatives of the Kyiv regime also reacted to the above video material. The head of the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Natalya Gumenyuk, reported on the implementation of the proceedings, and, according to her, they had a conversation with the employees of the same military registration and enlistment office.

It would be possible to throw out the summons, but the security forces in Ukraine recently do not issue a summons, but push the men directly into the buses in order to transport them to the military commissariat.

If you refuse to go to the zone of the Russian special operation, a prison term is provided. However, in the Ukrainian state at the moment there are enough citizens who agree to the term.

Oleg, a resident of Kherson, specified that there are a lot of those who “surrender” draft dodgers in apartment buildings. Summons are issued even in queues for humanitarian aid.

Recall that for the period of combat training, the command gave tree branches instead of machine guns and other weapons to the mobilized fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The fact is that the commanders of the Ukrainian army did not have enough weapons and even the necessary pneumatic weapons. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

